A NEW £1.8 million pumping station is set to be constructed near York, with the aim of upgrading the sewer network in the surrounding area.

The investment, made by Yorkshire Water, will work to improve the network on the outskirts of Colton - and will benefit both the village and Bilbrough.

Alongside the new pumping station, work will be carried out to expand parts of the existing network, which will include replacing a section of the sewer network in the village.

Nigel Adams MP for Selby and Ainsty, who backs the investment from Yorkshire Water, said: “This new pumping station is a major investment by Yorkshire Water and is very welcome.

"Now that planning approval has been granted and site secured the building work will be started."

Yorkshire Water’s construction partner Mott MacDonald Bentley will be undertaking the work, starting on September 13, with the project expected to last until April 2022.

The upsizing of the sewer in Main Street in Colton is expected to begin on September 27, with this phase of work due to take 12 weeks to complete. The work will take place from the new sewage pumping station to the junction of Old Lane Court.

Following consultation with the local authority highways team and to allow the work to be carried out safely, a road closure will be in place throughout the work.

As sections of the sewer pipe are completed, roads will be reinstated and reopened. A signed diversion route will be in place.

Sarah Pritchett, project manager for Yorkshire Water, said: “This is a substantial investment in Colton and one that will deliver long-term improvements for our customers in Colton and Bilbrough.

“The new pumping station will also benefit the local environment and we will be working hard to reduce disruption to a minimum while the construction is underway.”

This project is the first phase of work in the area with further investigations underway. The outcome of these investigations will allow Yorkshire Water to implement further sewer network improvements in the future.

Yorkshire Water provides essential water and wastewater services to every corner of the county and play a key role in the region’s health, wellbeing and prosperity.

Over five million customers, and the millions of people who visit Yorkshire each year rely on the firm, every day. Around 140,000 businesses also depend upon the water it supplies and the wastewater it takes away.