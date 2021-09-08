A YORK-BASED foundation has given a boost to a cancer charity - on behalf of an employee who sadly lost her husband to the disease and took on a walking challenge in his honour.

The Pavers Foundation, charitable employee-led initiative of York-based footwear retailer Pavers, has recently donated £2,000 to Prostate Cancer UK.

The donation was made on behalf of Tina Pinder, head of human resources at the firm, who tragically lost her husband to cancer last year.

Sharing her motivations for the fundraising, Tina said: "From my husband’s diagnosis in 2016, he worked tirelessly to raise awareness about this terrible disease as well as lots of money to help fund much needed research."

A spokesperson for The Foundation said the firm are proud to support Tina in continuing her late husbands’ legacy.

Tina, along with some famous faces from Sky Sports took part in a walking marathon, aptly named ‘March for Men’, in her husband’s memory, to raise money for the charity to support its vital work into supporting those living with the disease.

The walk was orchestrated by Jeff Stelling of Sky Sports, who is a keen campaigner for the disease. Tina joined him for two of his four walking marathons taking place around the UK this summer.

Some other famous faces taking part included Jeff's Sky Sports colleagues, Chris Kamara and Charlie Nicholas.

The Pavers Foundation strives to ‘make a difference with every pair’, receiving 2 per cent net profit from the main business each year alongside proceeds from the sale of carrier bags.

Having recently reached their first £1million milestone of charitable donations, the Foundation looks forward to continually supporting local charities and causes, the vast majority of which are nominated by their colleagues.

To find out more about the Pavers Foundation visit their website. Visit: www.paversfoundation.co.uk to access the website.

More information on Prostate Cancer UK can be found on the website.