A YORK employment lawyer has been appointed as partner at law firm gunnercooke.

Mini Setty has moved from Langleys Solicitors in York to bolster gunnercooke's growing team in the city.

gunnercooke is a full-service commercial professional services firm, founded to change the way legal services are delivered and how lawyers balance their lives.

Its model sees partners with a minimum 10,000 hours practicing experience becoming advisers to clients, providing certainty of price and delivering quality advice.

Mini said: “These are exciting times for lawyers to adopt fully flexible ways of working just like many of their clients.

"I am looking forward to adding real value to the York marketplace with my new ways of operating. Traditionally, clients keep lawyers from traditional law firms at arms-length due to a perception over costs.

"With the gunnercooke ethos of ‘fixed fees’ and ‘no surprises’ the growing York team can offer a real alternative to the current norms.”

Mini joins other partners recruited in the past year in the York region; Kelly Kirby, who joined from Endeavour LLP, and Rebecca Holden from DLA.

gunnercooke which operates a fee share model, has recruited more than 50 new partners over the last year, and this year opened its first overseas office in Berlin, as well as offices in Birmingham and Scotland.

Kelly said: “It’s an exciting time for the firm with numerous lawyers based in York as we grow nationally. Over the last year and a half I have watched the way many of my clients operate changing, firstly because of necessity, and more recently because they have seen the benefit to their business and employees of a more flexible approach.

"Lawyers have traditionally been very slow to catch up with these trends, which is why the alternative model at gunnercooke suits me and my clients.

"I am able to work as part of their team, from their offices (or kitchen table) if required and be available to video call outside of office hours.

"Yorkshire industry is thriving in the manufacturing, digital and agricultural sectors particularly, so I look forward to working with our team to support more of these companies in the way they want and need supporting.”

Rebecca added: “York has some fantastic businesses working locally, nationally and internationally and we want them to know that they don’t have to look further than their doorstep to access first class legal advice which, thanks to the unique gunnercooke model, is also great value."

She added: "gunnercooke is building up quite the base in York, bolstered by its already solid practice throughout Leeds and the wider Yorkshire area, and I’m really excited to see where it can go.”

The firm has also expanded into several specialist groups offering professional services, including gunnercooke Associates, management consultancy gunnercooke Coaching, gunnercooke Private Equity, and a charity group connecting business leaders with small charities, the gunnercooke foundation.