FOUR men have been jailed by York and North Yorkshire magistrates recently.
James Anthony Ryan, 50, was jailed for 12 weeks for attacking his partner at York Railway Station.
The 50-year-old from Grimsby Road, Cleethorpes, was convicted at a trial of assault. He admitted criminal damage to her glasses.
He was ordered to pay £400 prosecution costs and a £128 statutory surcharge.
Sam Braithwaite, 28, of Farfield Avenue, Knaresborough, was jailed for eight months and banned from driving for 40 months.
He pleaded guilty to carrying a knife in public, cocaine driving and possessing cannabis on Main Street, Aberford, and possessing cannabis and cocaine and carrying a knife on Gallows Hill, Ripon.
Jordan Matthew Simmons, 25, of Whin Bank, Scarborough, was jailed for 21 weeks after admitting having a table leg as an offensive weapon in public. He was also ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge.
Christopher Turner, 46, of Mansfield Road, Doncaster, was jailed for 16 weeks after he admitted stealing Adidas t-shirts on consecutive days from Sports Direct on Coney Street .
He was also ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge.
