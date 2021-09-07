YORK'S Grand Opera House is bringing British history to the stage with a popular production of children’s books, Horrible Histories – complete with 3D effects.
The Horrible Histories show, Barmy Britain, is coming to York Thursday, October 21 - Sunday October 24 as part of their UK tour, bringing to life stories close to York - the Vikings, Guy Fawkes’ gunpowder plot, highwayman Dick Turpin, and of course – Henry VIII.
The show will feature special 3D effects called ‘Bogglevision’, an array of illusions of hovering skulls, bursting dams, and missiles flying into the audience.
The West End play is based on the children’s history books authored by Terry Deary, the world’s bestselling non-fiction author for children, and one of the most popular children’s authors in the UK, and directed and co-written by Neal Foster
Tickets start from £12, and are aavailable from www.atgtickets.com/york
