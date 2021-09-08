Riding bicycles on pavements is an accident waiting to happen.
Recently there seem to have been an increasing number of cyclists on the pavements with no regard for pedestrians.
My husband unfortunately was knocked over by a cyclist on the path on Boroughbridge Road. It is even more dangerous when there is more than one cyclist.
I wish the police would give the cyclists a heavy fine.
Elizabeth Addison, Plantation Drive, York
