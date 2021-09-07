POLICE have released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to after the theft and fraudulent use of a bank card.
North Yorkshire Police say they believe the two people pictured will have information that will help their investigation.
They say the bank card was stolen in the B&M store on the Three Lakes Retail Park in Selby at about 10.40am on Tuesday, July 27 and was subsequently used fraudulently in Selby High Street shortly after.
A police spokesman said: "The victim is from the Selby area and in her late 70s and the incident occurred while she was shopping alone.
"Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.
"Anyone with any information is asked to email martin.edgar@northyorkshire.police.uk.
"You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Martin Edgar.
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote reference number 12210169087 when passing on information.
