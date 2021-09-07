A FORMER headmaster at a school in York has been named as the person who sadly died in a collision on the A59 near Moor Monkton last month.
The incident happened on the evening of Wednesday August 25 and involved three vehicles - a red Audi A3 travelling towards York and a black Audi Q5 and a silver Mini, both of which were travelling in the opposite direction. The 89-year-old driver of an Audi A3 was taken to hospital but sadly died.
Police have now named the driver of the Audi A3 as Michael Rowbottom, from York, who was previously headmaster for a number of years at English Martyrs school in York until his retirement in the early 1990s.
Michael leaves behind his children John, Helen and Gerard, who miss him sorely. His late wife, Molly, died in May last year.
North Yorkshire Police officers are continuing to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision and has any information to get in touch.
If you think you have any info that could help our investigation, email Traffic Sergeant Mark Patterson at mark.patterson@northyorkshire.police.uk, or call 101, select option 2 and ask for Mark Patterson or Matthew Harvey.
Please quote incident number: 12210188817 when providing any information to the force.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.