THE mini-heatwave may come to an end in York and North Yorkshire with thunderstorms on Thursday.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for heavy showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 8pm, which it says have the potential to bring surface water flooding in a few places, and disruption to travel.
"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds," says the warning.
"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services. Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
"There is a small chance that some rural communities could temporarily become cut off by flooded roads."
The warning comes as York basks in temperatures as high as 27C today and again tomorrow, with further sunny spells after any early fog clears and just some patchy cloud around.
