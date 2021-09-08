DETERMINED treasure hunters made off with thousands of pounds of prizes after being first to find two mystery boxes hidden in York.
Tech firm, Box, hid two boxes packed with TVs, laptops, PCs, monitors, gaming headsets and a gaming racing cockpit in the city as part of the company’s 25th anniversary.
Mark Jordan, Box CEO, said: “We’re very proud to be celebrating our 25th anniversary – and we couldn’t let the milestone pass without shouting about it."
The locations were shared on social media throughout the day, with the first box hidden in Palmer Street, while the second was found in St Saviour’s Place.
One of the tech hunters, Michael Thistlethwaite, won over £5,000 worth of prizes with his friend, Brandon Kirby-Hirst. "This was an amazing competition and exciting to be involved in", Michael said.
Another winner was Megan Overton, a teaching assistant at Archbishop Holgate’s School.
Later in the day, 24-year-old Hector Sherlock claimed over £3,000 worth of prizes.
All four Box Hunts will take place on a Thursday in September, with two boxes hidden in each chosen town or city.
On September 30 there will be a separate competition on Box’s website with more top prizes up for grabs. The total prize fund is in the region of £35,000.
The clues will be revealed on Box’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels.
