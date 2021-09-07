DEVELOPERS are exploring ways to maximise the full potential of a city centre building which is now home to a vintage clothing company.

Grantside and North Star have secured the lease of The Vintage Store in the former New Look Store in Parliament Street, after acquiring the property.

The clothing shop has moved into the ground and first floors, and is now trading.

The two York property companies want to reconfigure the 15,530 sq ft building to maximise its potential and to give it a sustainable long-term future.

Retail, leisure or hospitality uses are being explored on the ground and basement floors, alongside repurposing the upper floors for holiday and short-term letting with a separate entrance.

Steve Davis, CEO of Grantside, said: “When we bought this building, our aim was to give new life to it, both in the short and long-term. Having The Vintage Store move in will achieve this and will bring something different to the city centre, as we explore longer-term options for the whole site."

“Even in the opening days of the store, it has proved a massive hit with shoppers and is also helping to educate shoppers on the benefits of sustainable upcycled clothing.”

This acquisition follows recent joint ventures by the two companies to buy the former Mecca bingo hall on Fishergate and a listed building on Clifford Street, in York.

Business partners Kane Blythe, 26, and Aaron Thornhill, 29, are behind York's new vintage venture - after opening their first store in Hull earlier this year.

The store offers items to cover all tastes, from dresses, plaid skirts and handbags, a wall of different shoes and jeans, vintage Adidas clothing, brightly coloured windbreaker jackets and leather jackets.

The duo pride themselves on the store's sustainable credentials of upcycling clothes to give a unique and individual style to customers.

Grantside was established in 1993 and has already delivered over £750 million worth of real estate across the UK. It was relaunched earlier this year with a focus on its approach of honesty, integrity and wellbeing.

North Star has various major development sites in York including the former Gasworks site on Heworth Green where work has start to transform this large brownfield site into a vibrant new community of over 600 homes, as well as the recently opened Malmaison Hotel, also in York.