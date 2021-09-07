A FORMER manager of Castle Howard has appeared in court on charges of attempted rape.
It is the second set of sexual charges faced by Simon Howard, 65.
He now faces allegations against two people.
Scarborough magistrates sent the case to York Crown Court where lawyers for both prosecution and defence appeared before Judge Simon Hickey to discuss both cases.
Howard, who used to run Castle Howard, is alleged to have attempted to rape a girl twice and indecently assault her.
He is also alleged to have indecently assaulted a different girl and to have incited her to engage in gross indecency.
All the offences were alleged to have taken place several years ago.
The case was adjourned until October 8.
Howard managed his family’s stately home, which featured in Brideshead Revisited and the Netflix show Bridgerton, for more than 30 years.
He moved out of the mansion some years ago and is no longer involved with Castle Howard. He now lives in Norton.
ENDS
