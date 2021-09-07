A 12-YEAR-OLD girl had a burning stick thrown at her in an attack in York.

North Yorkshire Police say they are investigating an assault on a 12-year-old girl which happened at about 3.30pm on Sunday (September 5) at St Nicholas Fields in York, close to the Story Telling Circle, which is also known by locals as the Witches’ Circle.

A police spokesman said: "At the time of the incident, the victim was with two friends of the same age when they were approached by three boys, aged approximately 14-15 years, from behind.

"One of the boys threw a burning stick at the victim which struck her on the left arm, close to her elbow, causing pain and blistering.

"The males are then believed to have shouted “sorry” before running away towards Bull Lane laughing.

"The first boy is described as white, aged approximately 14-15 years-old, 6ft tall and of slim build. He was wearing a black cap, black top with white Adidas stripes down the sleeves.

"The second boy is described as white, approximately 14-15 years-old, 5ft 5 ins tall, of slim build. He was wearing a grey cap and possibly had blonde hair.

"The third boy is described as white, aged approximately 14-15 years-old, 5ft 2ins tall, and of slim build. He was wearing a black cap and grey tracksuit.

"Witnesses or anyone with information that could assist the investigation are asked to email Antony.Lockey-Smith@northyorkshire.police.uk You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room."

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or make a report online via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Please quote reference number 12210195854 when providing details.