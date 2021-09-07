A WELL-KNOWN band have announced an upcoming tour of a reworking of their classic album - including a show in York.
Dexys have announced a full UK tour for 2022 and reworking of their renowned album ‘Too Rye Ay, as it could have sounded’, in what will be the 40th Anniversary of the original album.
The album will be released in this brand new way and sound next year via Universal on various formats - and the band will head out on the road to perform the album in full with other Dexys favourites live at York Barbican on September 30 next year.
The show will include hits like ‘Come On Eileen’, ‘Jackie Wilson Said’ ‘The Celtic Soul Brothers’ and ‘Geno’ to mention a few.
Kevin Rowland, of Dexys, said: "I was absolutely delighted to get this opportunity to remix the album.
"This is like a new album for me. It is an absolute labour of love. I want people to hear the album as it was meant to sound."
Tickets for the Barbican show go on sale at 10am on Friday September 10 at: www.yorkbarbican.co.uk
