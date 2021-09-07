The UK could be set for ‘firebreak’ lockdown in October if Covid hospitalisations continue to rise.

The government has reportedly drawn up plans for another lockdown in October after a senior government scientist revealed that the UK is about to enter “an extended peak”.

After speaking to SAGE, the i newspaper reported that October half term could be extended to a fortnight rather than a week.

While a full lockdown is unlikely, it is reported some travel restrictions could be reintroduced.

A full lockdown would be seen as a last resort but an extended school half term into early November could be used to halt hospital admissions.

Face coverings could also return while the government are reportedly considering a return to social distancing and a limit on social gatherings.

Boris Johnson set to reveal long-awaited social care reform plans

Meanwhile Boris Johnson has promised his Government “will not duck the tough decisions” to fix the broken social care system as he prepares to unveil his long-awaited plan to MPs on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister will set out in the Commons how he aims to tackle the social care crisis amid a growing Tory backlash over reported plans to raise National Insurance to fund the changes to the system in England – in breach of a general election commitment.

As well as outlining measures to support the NHS in its recovery from Covid, Mr Johnson is expected to tell MPs that the challenges faced by the health service and the social care system are closely linked.

No 10 said a lack of integration between the two often sees people “stuck in the wrong care setting, and families worry about meeting the costs of care if they leave NHS provision”.