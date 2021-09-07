DIGITAL parking permits are to be launched in York next week.

City of York Council says the change will make parking hassle and paper free and help residents, businesses and visitors manage their parking permits and penalty charge notices digitally.

It says the authority has contacted all residents and customers in advance to make them aware that the changes are coming soon.

The new service launches next Wednesday (September 15) with new digital options to help residents, businesses and visitors manage their parking permits and penalty charge notices digitally.

Cllr Andy D’Agorne, executive member for transport, at City of York Council, said: “The new digital parking permits will make parking hassle free and paperless, with new digital options to help residents, business and visitors access their details online.

“The new system brings a number of benefits for residents and businesses, including a hassle-free instant application response, the ability to make instant changes to permits - and for eligible permits, and being able to swap permits from one vehicle to another.

“This change will see us not only reduce paper waste but also future-proof the system and make accessing council services as easy as possible.”

Certain digital permits will be issued 'same day', removing the need to wait for a considerable time for their arrival through the post. As soon as the digital permit is linked to a vehicle licence plate, residents and visitors will be allowed to park their vehicle in the relevant zone or car park.

Current paper parking permits should still be used and displayed as normal. Customers only need to apply for a new permit when theirs is about to expire.

A council spokesman said having digital permits will mean that these will not be on display for everyone to see so it’s important that all members of the public keep this in mind when reporting potentially illegally parked vehicles. Suspected non-permit holders will be able to be reported to the parking hotline, with tickets issued if it the vehicle is found to not have been authorised.

To find out more visit: www.york.gov.uk/DigitalParkingPermits