YORK'S city walls will be lit red, white and blue this week to celebrate frontline workers.

City of York Council is marking Emergency Services Day on Thursday, September 9 by lighting up the walls to honour all emergency services and the NHS.

Emergency Services Day, also known as 999 Day, is a national day across the UK, supported by the Queen, Prime Minister and First Ministers of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Cllr Keith Aspden, council leader, said: “Thank you to everyone who works or volunteers in the NHS, police, fire and rescue, ambulance, maritime and search and rescue services. Also those who might not be emergency services but who work closely to support them, such as public sector workers in social care and council staff.

“Every day our emergency services show such resilience and bravery in the face of adversity. Never more so than over the last year during the pandemic. To mark this important day we’ll be lighting our city walls red, white and blue to help celebrate how York comes together in times of crisis.”

Tom Scholes-Fogg, founder and CEO of Emergency Services Day, said: “I am delighted that the great city of York is celebrating 999 Day and all those who serve in the NHS and 999 family. We are all forever indebted to those who run into danger when others run away, and to those who put others before themselves.”

999 Day is a chance to support heroes of the NHS and emergency services and to inform the public about basic lifesaving skills.

It also promotes the many career and volunteering opportunities available

For more information about Emergency Day visit www.999day.org.uk/