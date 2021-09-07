UPDATED 11.15AM: Hawthorn Terrace in New Earswick has now reopened after an earlier crash.
A MAIN road is blocked after an accident.
The main road through New Earswick in York, Hawthorn Terrace, is currently blocked with queueing traffic due to accident involving two cars at Willow Bank.
First bus services are on a diversion via the ring road into Huntington, the Link Road and back to the normal route.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
More to follow.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.