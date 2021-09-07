FIREFIGHTERS were called out after a fire at a commercial premises in York.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at about 7.55pm last night (September 6) to Tadcaster Road in York.

A spokesman for the service said:"Crews from Acomb and York responded to a report of a fire in a commercial premises.

"The fire was confined to a freezer unit.

"Crews extinguished the fire and isolated the power to the freezer unit. The fire was caused by an electrical fault."