FIREFIGHTERS were called out after a fire at a commercial premises in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at about 7.55pm last night (September 6) to Tadcaster Road in York.
A spokesman for the service said:"Crews from Acomb and York responded to a report of a fire in a commercial premises.
"The fire was confined to a freezer unit.
"Crews extinguished the fire and isolated the power to the freezer unit. The fire was caused by an electrical fault."
