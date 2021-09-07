A DAD from York will climb Mount Kilimanjaro after he appeared in a touching episode of a new series of a popular TV dating show.
Channel 4's First Dates kicked off a new series last night (September 6) with the heart-warming tale of Claire, a police detective from Bury who was paired with former North Yorkshire Police employee, Matty Lewis, from York.
Matty, 33, lives off Poppleton Road in Holgate, has a four-year-old son and is part of the men’s mental health group Yorkey Dads.
On the date the couple hit it off and started talking about children.
Claire, 36, explained she had previously been diagnosed with cervical cancer, which one of the side effects of the treatment was early menopause and it means that Claire is unable to have children.
She told Matty: "I always thought I probably would have kids but I never got a choice, it was taken away from me, so that was really difficult."
Claire's said that next year she will be five years cancer-free.
At the end of the episode, it was revealed Matty and Claire will now be climbing Mount Kilimanjaro together to celebrate Claire's five years of being cancer-free, with Matty saying on Twitter: "It didn't work out, but we're doing Kilimanjaro!"
First Dates is on Channel 4 on Mondays at 10 pm.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.