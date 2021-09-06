THE number of Covid patients being treated at York and Scarborough Hospitals fell slightly over the weekend after 21 patients were discharged.
York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said yesterday it was treating 49 such inpatients - seven of them in ICU - compared with 54 on Friday.
It said a total of 2,484 Covid patients had been discharged since the start of the pandemic, which compares with 2,463 on Friday.
