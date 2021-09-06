TEMPERATURES are set to soar to 27C in York and North Yorkshire tomorrow, and again on Wednesday - before the mini-heatwave comes to an abrupt end on Thursday.
Forecasters say the region will see plenty of sunshine for the next two days, and it will be very warm for the time of the year.
But sun-worshippers should make the most of it, because widespread rain is expected on Thursday, with a potential for thunder and temperatures dropping to 22C, according to BBC Weather in association with MeteoGroup.
Friday also looks likely to see further rain or showers, and temperatures should be back in their high teens by the weekend, although it should be drier.
