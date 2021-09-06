A SUPER seven-year-old girl from York is running the Race for Life to raise money for cancer research again this year, having taken part in one way or another every year since she was born.

Imogen Hardy-Morris, a pupil at Carr Junior School, will be running the race along with her mum, Charlotte Hardy, and grandma, Christine Hardy, to raise money for Cancer Research, this Sunday, September 12, at York Racecourse.

They participate every year, having lost an auntie and grandma to the disease, and raised over £200 last year for the charity.

Charlotte said: “Imogen loves it. She loves all the music and dancing, and getting dressed in tutus and pink tops, hats and makeup, odd striped socks- as daft as we can be – and anything pink.

“We started running the Race for Life as a family about 10-15 years ago, I even ran it when I was pregnant - she was due in the August, and the race was in the July, I was determined to not miss one, I even pushed her in a buggy - we just keep going.”

She helps to prepare Imogen for the 5km race by going on walks and doing exercises to work her up for the event.

Charlotte described Imogen as a ‘total star’ throughout the lockdowns, helping to keep their spirits high.

She grew a huge sunflower which she planted in May with her grandparents, Christine which is now approximately, 3 metres tall – or as Imogen put it, “taller than grandad’s shed”.

“There is never a dull moment with Imogen about.

"Nothing is ever too much for her to do – she has been helping friends with jobs they couldn’t do whilst shielding, our cat Scrooge had an emergency operation so she was playing nurse maid.

“She is such a motherly figure and doesn’t like to see people hurt or upset.”

To support Imogen, Charlotte and Christine, please visit their Just Giving page to donate: fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/charlottes-race-for-life-28054462