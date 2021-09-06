THE father of a murdered man is today behind bars for 10 years after he was caught on TikTok sexually assaulting a child.

Peter Jeffrey Williamson, 61, who has previous convictions for sexual crimes, secretly visited the girl’s mother on the North Yorkshire coast, York Crown Court heard.

Behind her back, he then regularly abused her daughter and threatened the child that he would kill her, her mother and others, claiming he had killed in the past, said Shaun Dodds, prosecuting.

But the child revealed his actions by recording his last abuse and sending it via TikTok to relatives and friends.

They alerted her mother and Williamson was arrested.

“I was in utter shock,” the mother told the court through a statement. “I couldn’t believe what had happened. I couldn’t believe what I had seen on the film.”

She said the discovery of what Williamson had done many times to her daughter both in their home and in Williamson’s Salford home, made her feel physically sick.

The child had suffered psychologically by the abuse and her school work had been affected.

Defence solicitor advocate Michael Johnson said the paedophile’s son had been murdered in Spain about the time he started the abuse and defendants had been extradited from Manchester to stand trial for his murder.

Williamson, of Centaur Close, Swinton, Salford, pleaded guilty to four charges of sexual assault representing more than 22 separate assaults and two of failure to notify police of his address.

“I am dealing here with multiple offending over a period of time,” said the Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris.

As well as the 10-year prison sentence, he made a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) banning Williamson from forming a relationship with any woman who has a child under 18 without informing the police within 72 hours among other restrictions.

Williamson will be subject to the SHPO and be on the sex offenders’ register for life.

York Crown Court heard he didn’t tell the mother of his latest victim about his previous convictions for sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl and indecent assault of girls aged 10 and 15.

Mr Dodds said Williamson had to tell the police about his stays and his contact with the North Yorkshire girl because he had been on the sex offenders’ since his previous convictions. But he didn’t.

His crimes were uncovered when he kissed the child while her mother was out.

But at the time the child was videoing herself on TikTok and film of his actions went through the social media website to relatives and friends who contacted her mother.

Mr Johnson said Williamson could be kind and caring and had a different side to him.

The paedophile will now be unable to attend the trial of those accused of murdering his son in Spain.

He had also suffered the loss of his daughter through a hospital infection, said Mr Johnson.