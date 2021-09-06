A SECURITY firm which recently created 50 roles after landing the York Community Stadium contract has now taken on six apprentices.
The new recruits will join Gough and Kelly in various specialties across the business as part of its growth and development plans.
Two apprentice security engineers will start a three-year level apprenticeship programme, learning all of the practical elements trainees needed to become engineers.
Gough and Kelly has also taken on two customer service administrator apprentices and also employed a business administrator, who will earn a Level 3 qualification in business administration, and an IT team apprentice who will train towards a level 3 ICT qualification.
The recruits will attend Leeds City College one day a week as part of their training and have a permanent position at Gough and Kelly on completion.
Laine Morris, group HR director at Gough and Kelly, said: “We are really happy that we have been able to offer more apprentice positions this year due to company growth. We are passionate about youth development and look forward to guiding our new team members in their careers.”
