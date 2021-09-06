THIS weekend three outdoor markets will be popping up across North Yorkshire.

Market organisers Little Bird will be setting up in Easingwold, Tadcaster and Wetherby.

This Saturday (September 11) in Tadcaster the organisers have been working with TEMPT, Tadcaster Town Council, Tadcaster & Rural CIC and The Barn as part of a Super SaTADay! event.

Alongside the artisan market, which will have over 50 stalls in the Kirkgate and Westgate area, there will also be street performers, live bands, a youth café and skatepark at The Barn and lots more going on including music from YorkMix radio.

The event runs from 10am until 5pm.

Meanwhile the group's regular monthly markets in Easingwold and Wetherby will also be taking place, with stalls selling hand made goods and local produce.

The market will be in Market Place, Easingwold on Saturday from 9am – 2pm and outside Wetherby Town Hall on Sunday (September 12) from 10am – 3pm.

Traders set to attend include: Fig & Rose Home Interiors, Dress by Amy, Mag’s Totally Tea, Chimpsforge, Concrete & Cacti, Evercraft Barrel Furniture, The Yorkshire Bees Wax Candle Company, Rosie Flo’s, The Dizzy Dragonfly, Little Lovers Ceramics, Willow’s Bakes and Soapopolis Ltd.

An event spokesman said: "There will be many more new and existing stalls all selling everything you need for a special gift, something to brighten your home, to help you relax or some delicious food to take home and enjoy.

"Not forgetting our hot and cold street food vendors who will be attending all markets and tempting you with pancakes, cakes, bratwurst sausages, freshly made pizzas and more. So don’t forget to get the dates in your diary."

For more information on Little Bird Artisan Markets or how to book a stall, visit: www.littlebirdmade.com or email: info@littlebirdmade.co.uk Alternatively, follow @LittleBirdMade on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook