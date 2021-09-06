A SECOND round of grants is available for activities aimed at improving people's physical, mental and social wellbeing in East Yorkshire towns.
East Riding of Yorkshire Council says its Active Towns project has already seen grants go to projects in Pocklington, Howden, Market Weighton and Goole.
A £200 grant went to a local community garden project in Pocklington, a space for people who feel isolated or lonely to come together in a relaxing environment, meet other people and learn about gardening and wildlife.
A £2,000 grant also went towards a 12-month programme of mindfulness walking events for bereaved people throughout the next year -Talk about Loss- in Market Weighton.
"The project is working closely in the community with residents, local clubs, groups and organisations," said a spokesperson.
"Active Towns Round Two is currently up and running until Friday, 24 September. For more information, email: active.towns@eastriding.gov.uk or visit www.activetowns.co.uk."
