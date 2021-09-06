THREE people have been arrested after a woman was assaulted in York today.

The incident happened in Clifford Street in the city at around 2am today.

North Yorkshire Police said the force attended reports of a disturbance and arrested a woman in her 30s, a man in his 20s and a 17-year-old girl on suspicion of assault.

They were later released under investigation pending further enquiries.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was treated for injuries which are not believed to be serious.