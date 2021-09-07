FROM honeymooning in Spain, to being on a cruise ship planning to dock in New York, readers of The Press have reflected on where they were when they found out about the 9/11 attacks on America 20 years ago.

Sharing their experiences on The Press Facebook page, a number of readers have looked back on a day that shook the world on September 11 2001, when four jet planes were hijacked and crashed into the North and South Towers of The World Trade Centre in New York and the Pentagon in Washington D.C.

The hijackers on the fourth flight, United 93, were overpowered by the passengers and the plane crash-landed before reaching its target - believed to also be the nation's capital. Overall, almost 3,000 people were killed in the 9/11 attacks.

Adele Karmazyn was working on a cruise ship that was about to dock in New York, but had to travel to Boston instead after the attacks took place that morning. "It's all very surreal even when you are that close," Adele said.

David Hayes said that he and his wife, Judith, were on their honeymoon in Santa Ponsa in Spain, where they travelled on September 3, 2001 after marrying at Heworth Methodist Church on September 1. David said the couple went out for breakfast and got back to the hotel to see everyone watching the live pictures from New York.

Katy Pearson was working at Monks Cross in York when a customer came in and told the staff what had happened. "I thought they were joking at first until a member of staff had come down from break and said the exact same thing as the customer, I felt physically sick," Katy went on to say.

Kellie Jackson, who was 12 at the time, said she was at home as she was recovering from surgery. She said she watched everything as it unfolded, and remembers being confused by the time zone as it was only 9am thin New York.

Kellie said this was the first time she learned of terrorism, and recalls seeing the people jumping from the towers and seeing the second plane go into the building. "I'll never forget 9/11," she added.

Kath Pooley said she had thought she had accidentally switched on the wrong channel after coming in from work - as she thought she was watching a "horrible film" as the plane hit the building. "I will never forget those dreadful scenes and carnage, or everyone caught up in it in anyway," Kath said.

Andrew Cousens recalls working in a chemical plant in Halifax and said the attacks made him think of his cousin, who lived just six blocks away from The World Trade Centre.

Sally Stammers said she was preparing for work at her local pub when her dad rang her telling her to switch on the TV. "I’ll never forget the workmen coming into the pub ordering a pint and then just standing staring at TV not drinking," Sally added.

Saturday marks the 20 year anniversary of the 9/11 attacks - and media outlets around the world plan special coverage to commemorate the tragedy.