MORE than 80 activities - indoors, outdoors and online- will be staged at York’s 16th annual festival for the older 50s later this month.

The York 50+ Festival, organised by a small team of volunteers at York Older People’s Assembly, runs from September 25 to October 3.

Spokeswoman Sue Lister said there would be about 35 in-person indoor events, 25 outdoor events and 20 online events, which would provide a good balance and something for everyone to enjoy.

“People of all ages are welcome as the festival encourages the exchange of skills, ideas and discussions between older and younger people as well as offering activities for peers,” she said.

“The 50+ Festival is a grassroots affair put on by people who want to share what they have to offer. What is a taster session today may well become a regular weekly hobby as people discover

new interests and ways of keeping healthy in body and mind.”

She said activities this year included:

*A behind the scenes tour of the Joseph Rowntree Theatre.

*An evening of memories with York City Knights.

*Welcoming chats and refreshments at St Sampson’s Centre, St Nicholas Church in Dunnington and St Denys Church in Walmgate.

*Advice and displays from a dozen local groups such as Live Well York, Age UK, Joseph

Rowntree Housing Trust, Older Citizens Advice, Homeshare, Dementia Forward, St Sampson’s

Centre, Age Friendly York Citizen Group and Harrowells

People would also be invited to open days at the Red Tower on the Bar Walls, Minster Lions Club and York Men’s Shed.

“If you are seeking sport and active leisure, there is a plethora of opportunity: walks, tai chi, bowls, boxing, walking football, tag rugby, hockey, Nordic Walking, basketball, tennis, and folk dancing,” she said.“Energise is holding an “inclusive fitness” open afternoon, Burnholme Sports Centre is holding an open afternoon and there is even a GOTri Family Triathlon in Acomb.

“For those with historical interests there are “Bringing the Rowntree Post-War Leisure Surveys to Life”, “Walls and floods, a thousand years in York’s history” and “York Minster in close up.”

She said workshops and classes would include autumn planting, confidence building for women returning to work, an eco-crafter taster, researching family history and French taster sessions.

*The full programme is available at www.yorkassembly.org.uk/50-

festival) and in libraries and community centres.