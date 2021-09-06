A TEENAGER has been arrested after two police officers were assaulted in Scarborough.
The incident happened at 9.10pm in Eastborough on Friday, September 3.
The 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assaulting two police officers who were carrying out enquiries.
The teenager has now been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
The incident, part of which was filmed on a mobile phone and footage circulated online, has been referred to North Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Department as a matter of course so the full circumstances surrounding the incident can be investigated.
North Yorkshire Police is urging anyone who witnessed the incident to call 101, select option 1 and quote reference number: 12210194736.
