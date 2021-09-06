A SECTION of a main road has been shut today for emergency works to be carried out.
City of York Council says they've had to shut a 90 metre stretch of Gale Lane in Acomb from the roundabout junction with Cornlands Road today (September 6) for emergency sewer works to go ahead.
They say the road will remain closed until just before midnight on Friday (September 10) or when the works have been completed, whichever is earlier.
An alternative route for diverted traffic will be signed during the works period.
The work does not stop emergency access or access to premises provided it's not prevented by the on-going works.
