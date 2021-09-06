YORK has been ranked as the fourth cheapest city in the UK for students to enjoy a night out, according to a new study.
The research, conducted by payment experts at Xendpay, analysed the cities that are home to the Complete University Guide’s (CUG) top 40 universities, using data from Expatistan.
The study ranked cities in the UK on the categories such as the average cost for a pint of beer, a cocktail, a fast-food 'combo' meal and the average taxi fare prices for a five-mile distance.
The data shows that the average price of a beer in York is £4.58, a cocktail is £7, a fast-food 'combo' in the city is £5.56 and the average five-mile taxi fare is £11.
Overall, York came out with an average cost of £28.14 for a night out, making it the fourth cheapest behind Dundee in first, Cardiff in second and Swansea in third.
Leeds topped the list for the cheapest fast-food meal at £4.82 whilst the city of Leicester provided the most affordable pint in the UK for students at only £3.03.
Meanwhile the study also found London to be the priciest city for students to enjoy a night out, with a cost of £49.66.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.