A NEW penguin chick has been introduced at a popular East Riding zoo for the first time in 11 years.
Pickle, a female Humboldt penguin and new arrival at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, was born after the new male arrival at the zoo, Sigsby got together with Twinny.
The pair initially proved to be good parents, taking it in turns to sit on the egg. But as time went on, the egg was left on its own as it became too much for the parents.
At that point, head zookeeper John Pickering took the egg home and placed it in an incubator. In due course, the egg hatched and John began feeding the with help from his wife, Tracey.
"Hand rearing Pickle has been an adventure – challenging, but ultimately hugely rewarding", John said.
Pickle has now lost the remaining fluffy feathers on her head and is therefore waterproof - and has been introduced to the other penguins.
"I am absolutely delighted that we have now been able to introduce her to the other penguins", John added.
The chick is the first grandchild of 31-year-old penguin, Rosie, who is believed to be the oldest Humboldt penguin in the world by the zoo staff.
