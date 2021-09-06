A BID to boost York's economic recovery has led to the merger of two key teams in the city.

City of York Council's economic development team has been bolstered with the addition of the Make It York business support team following earlier talks about the tourism body's contract.

The move aims to strengthen existing work to support businesses, attract inward investment and promote York as a place to do business.

In February, the council’s executive agreed arrangements for the next contract between the authority and Make It York after a survey showed that most businesses supported MIY's role, but some had concerns.

It was also clear that the company model was neither well understood nor perceived to be accountable and transparent.

A report to the council said: "It is felt to be involved in too broad a range of activity as a result of which quality of delivery is seen to be inconsistent."

Under the new contract, some of MIY's responsibilities were cut but it will continue to support the city centre, its markets and tourism through activities that include culture and events.

The council has taken over the company's responsibilities for inward investment - helping to bring new businesses to the city - and economic development, which aims to promote York as a business location.

The expanded economic development team offers information, advice, and support about issues such as business start-up and growth support; access to finance and funding; and skills and training support.

The team is also committed to attracting new businesses to the city, offering a tailored inward investment support service for those looking to locate in York.

Councillor Andrew Waller, executive member for economy and strategic planning, said: “Inward investment and business support is a priority for the city’s economic development for inclusive growth and maximising opportunities with new green jobs.

“This move will secure a stronger future for both Make It York and the council, as the changes will ensure the expertise of both Make It York and the council are maximised to benefit the city.

"The council’s economic development team are available to provide support for businesses of all sizes in the city and will be able to provide expert advice."

Email the team at economicgrowth@york.gov.uk.