THOUSANDS of villagers will be able to take advantage of a new free flood warning service.

The Environment Agency has announced that they’ll be offering a new flood warning service to the following villages this month (September):

• Newton Kyme and Kirkby Wharfe near Tadcaster,

• Poppleton near York

• Bardsey, East Keswick and East Rigton near Wetherby

• Bedale in North Yorkshire

They say that additional funding from the Government has enabled them to invest in the latest technology and infrastructure needed to provide the service to an additional 62,000 properties at risk of flooding who will receive flood warnings between now and the end of next year.

Home and business owners will be auto enrolled to the flood warning service via their mobile network.

However, to get the most benefit out of the service the Environment Agency is encouraging people to register directly with them by calling Floodline on 0345 988 1188, or visiting https://flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk/warnings where they can register preferred contact details.

The warnings tell people about an imminent risk of flooding to their home or business and helps people make informed decisions about how to respond. There are three types of warning – Flood Alert, Flood Warning and Severe Flood Warning. Each warning type is triggered by particular weather, river or sea conditions which cause flooding.

Householders are encouraged to prepare if they receive a Flood Alert which could mean packing a bag that includes medicines, insurance documents and anything else they wouldn’t want to lose if flooding were to take place. A Flood Warning calls on people to act now which means turning off gas, water and electricity and moving family and pets to safety. A Severe Flood Warning means you are in immediate danger and to follow advice from emergency services.

Paul Stockhill, Environment Agency area flood risk manager said: “We know the devastating impact that flooding can have, which is why protecting people and communities is our top priority.

“However, the climate emergency means we cannot prevent all flooding – so we’re working to make communities resilient to future flooding.

“We want to ensure everyone has as much time as possible to prepare for flooding which is why we’re pleased people in North Yorkshire will now be able to get our free flood warning service.”