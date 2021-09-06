YORK has been ranked fifth in the top 15 cities in the UK for children, according to a recent study.
The data, put together by Hatton Jewellers, compared the 30 largest cities in the UK by population and ranked them by a number of factors including the amount of children’s classes, nurseries, Ofsted outstanding schools and nature attractions per 100,000 people in the area.
The results show York to be ranked at number five, with Manchester coming top and Bristol ranking at 15th.
When it comes to city living, green spaces are a must-have. Nottingham came in a close second place, with more than 26 nature parks and attractions per 100,000 people. Meanwhile, Newcastle Upon Tyne has the most Ofsted rated outstanding primary schools per 100,000 people within 3 miles of the city centre.
The study shows that Salford has the most baby sensory classes.
The data calculated for this research was collected in May, using a range of sources including UK Cities, Gov UK, Class4Kids, Tripadvisor and Childcare.co.uk.
To celebrate all those babies born during lockdown, Hatton Jewellers are also running a children’s jewellery giveaway worth over £700 on their Facebook and Instagram.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.