BLUES and roots fans may have had a 12-month wait but they can rest easy as a popular weekend event returns to Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) later this year.
After having to postpone last year’s weekend due to the pandemic, guitar virtuoso Michael Messer is bringing his ever popular Acoustic Blues & Roots Weekend back to the venue this November.
On Friday 19, Saturday 20 and Sunday 21, Michael and guitarist Robbie McIntosh, who has worked with the likes of Paul McCartney, Eric Clapton and Van Morrison, will lead a weekend of guitar and slide-guitar tuition plus jam sessions, student performances, and a special Saturday night concert.
“I cannot wait to return to PAC for our next Acoustic Blues & Roots Weekend. I really missed it last year as it is always such a fantastic, thoroughly enjoyable event so I am delighted to be coming back", Michael said.
Tickets are £165.00 are priced at £165 for the weekend, £35.00 for Friday only, £85 for Saturday only and £12 for the Saturday concert.
To find out more and book tickets visit the PAC website or call the Box Office on 01759 301547.
