A MAN suffered a suspected head injury in a crash.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called in to help after an accident at about 6.20pm last night (September 5) in Pinfold Lane in Kirk Smeaton near Selby.
Crews responded to a two vehicle road crash involving a Kia and a Land Rover.
A service spokesman said: "No people were trapped. One man was taken to hospital by ambulance with a suspected head injury.
"A second man had minor injuries and was treated at the scene. Crews assisted with scene safety."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.