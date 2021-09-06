A HOMEMADE number plate saw one motorcyclist stopped by police.
North Yorkshire Police stopped a biker in Hessay on Saturday (September 4) and found the bike's plate was not fit for purpose.
Traffic constable David Minto said: "The rider of a motorcycle that I stopped near Hessay, York was issued with a Vehicle Defect Rectification Scheme notice for his ‘handy work’ - shoddy effort."
The driver has 14 days to repair the fault and take the vehicle to an MOT test station to obtain official verification and provide the police with proof it's been fixed.
