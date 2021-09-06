TWO vehicles were seized by police.
North Yorkshire Police say two cars were seized in separate incidents on the county's roads on Saturday (September 4).
In the first a Toyota Aygo was stopped by officers in Harrogate. On inspection they found that the driver’s licence was revoked by the DVLA in December 2020. On this occasion the vehicle was seized and the driver reported.
In a separate incident the driver of a Vauxhall Corsa was also stopped in Harrogate.
Traffic Constable David Minto said: "The MOT test certificate on this car expired nearly two years ago.
"The tax expired over two years ago.
"The vehicle was seized and the driver reported."
