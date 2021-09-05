Firefighters were called out to Clarence Street this afternoon after reports that a member of the public was locked in public toilets.
A crew from Acomb reached the scene at 4.40pm.
"On arrival ... the person had already been freed and no action was required," a fire service spokesperson said.
