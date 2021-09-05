THERE is still little sign of a sustained fall in Covid infections in York.

The number of new Covid infections reported in the city in the seven days up to August 31 did drop by 67, to 570.

But the overall rolling Covid infection rate per 100,000 of York's population remains roughly the same as it did before the start of the weekend, at 270.1 cases per 100/000 of the population. That is slightly up from Friday, when it stood at 261.6.

Acomb has seen the largest recent rise in cases. The number of new cases in the ward almost doubled in the week to August 31, rising from 27 to 49. The rolling infection rate in the ward now stands at 468.0 cases/ 100,000 of the population – the worst in the city.

Strensall, New Earswick, and the Westfield, Chapelfields & Foxwood wards are not far behind.

The number of new Covid cases in North Yorkshire also rose slightly in the week up to August 31, up by 41 to 1987, giving a rolling infection rate there of 320.2/ 100,000.

In the East Riding, meanwhile, cases fell by 112 to 1290, giving a rolling rate of 375.9/ 100,000.

Nationally, a further 68 Covid deaths were reported today. That means that between August 30 and September 5 there were 792 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test – a slight decrease of 0.6 per cent compared to the previous seven days.

Across the country, 37,011 new confirmed cases of Covid were reported today. Between August 30 and September 5, 249,169 people had a confirmed positive test result - an increase of 3.6 per cent on the previous seven days.

You can see how your area of York is doing here