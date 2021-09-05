A woman ended up paying just 2p for a seven-night holiday abroad which should have cost hundreds of pounds.

Sun-seeker Lynn Marriott managed to bag herself a luxury holiday for two to Crete after bidding for her trip via Jet2Holidays.

The holiday operator, which flies from Newcastle and Leeds-Bradford airports to dozens of destinations across the EU, is allowing customers to 'bid for a break' using its mobile app.

But Ms Marriott won her holiday after being the only bidder for her chosen holiday meaning her bid of 2p was accepted.

She said: “I’m absolutely over the moon to have bought a holiday with Jet2holidays for just 2p.

"It was such a lovely surprise and I am looking forward to our break in the sunshine. I’d urge everyone to get involved and place their bid.

"It will feel fantastic being on holiday and knowing that I have paid just a couple of pence for it.”

How the bids work

Jet2Holidays said its 'bid for a break' applies to holiday destinations across Europe, the Mediterranean and Canary Islands.

It said there will be a new seven-night holiday available to bid on each week to hotspots including the Balearics, Canary Islands, Greece, Cyprus, Turkey and Spain.

Bids open at 9am on a Monday every week and can be placed until midday on the Thursday, before the lowest unique bid is announced on the same day.

But all is not lost for those unsuccessful, Jet2 said those who do not win their bid will receive a discount code giving them £100 off their next holiday with Jet2holidays.

What Jet2 have said

Steve Heapy, chief executive officer of Jet2 and Jet2Holidays, said: “Congratulations to Lynn and we hope you have a lovely holiday with Jet2holidays.

"We know how much UK holidaymakers want to get away to enjoy some much-needed sunshine and now we are giving them the chance to do just that in a fun way for only a few pence or pounds.

"Everyone deserves the chance to get away and our ‘Bid for a Break’ campaign offers every person to do just that without breaking the bank, so make sure you have a bid in mind for next week’s holiday.”

For further information and to book visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com

