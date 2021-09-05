North Yorkshire libraries are extending the length of time you can browse on computers for free.
From tomorrow, library customers in towns across North Yorkshire will be able to use computers free for up to an hour a day, instead of just 30 minutes. If you need to use a computer for longer, you can then pay a small fee or choose from a range of subscriptions.
County Councillor Greg White, the authority's executive member for libraries, said: “During the pandemic we recognised that access to IT was vital and made the computers available for essential use while many other facilities were closed.
“Many people have come to rely on libraries to get online and the extension of the free access from half an hour a day to one hour reflects this.”
Cllr White said the longer free sessions would allow people to browse the internet, check emails, complete online learning and use free resources available to library members, including Ancestry and Find My Past.
There are over 300 computers available in North Yorkshire libraries, all with webcams, touchscreens, printing capabilities and a wide range of software.
Anyone filling in complex forms, such as job applications, will still be able to request additional time free of charge.
Some libraries are also now re-introducing computer support sessions - ask at your local library for more details.
Check library opening days and times at northyorks.gov.uk/libraries
