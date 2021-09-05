POLICE have put out an urgent appeal for help in tracing a 34-year-old man who has gone missing.
Blake Halliday, who has been living in Scarborough, has not been heard from since about 9pm on Friday night. Police say they are 'extremely concerned' for his welfare.
"Blake is from Thirsk but has most recently been living in Scarborough and is believed to be in the Scarborough area," a spkesperson for North Yorkshire Police said.
Mr Halliday is described as white, with dark hair and dark eyes. He is of medium build, and about 5ft 7 in height.
"He is likely to be wearing shorts, Vans trainers, a jumper and carrying a rucksack," the police spokesperson said.
Anyone who sees Mr Halliday should call 999 or 101 with other information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.