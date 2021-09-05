POLICE say missing Scarborough man Blake Halliday, 34, has been found safe and well.
North Yorkshire Police put out an appeal for help in tracing Mr Blake this morning, saying they were 'extremely concerned' for his welfare.
But a police spokesperson said this afternoon: "We are pleased to confirm he has been found safe and well."
