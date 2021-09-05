STRICTLY favourite Kevin Clifton will be burning up the dance floor at the Grand Opera House early next year when his rescheduled tour hits York.

The dancer’s ‘Burn the Floor’ tour was originally due to take place in the spring of 2020.

It was just a week away from opening when the UK went into lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The tour has now been rescheduled, and Clifton (famously dubbed ‘Kevin from Grimsby’ by Sir Bruce Forsyth) will be bringing his dance company to the Grand Opera House stage on Friday, January 22 next year.

Billed as ‘fiery, energetic and revolutionary’, the show aims to bring a bit of Strictly magic to the York stage.

Reviews of the 2019, pre-pandemic tour, suggest the 2022 version might be able to do just that – and more.

Kevin Clifton and his dance company in action

“A mix of eclectic live music, jaw-dropping choreography and ground-breaking moves, this show has an abundance of infectious, rebellious energy and passion,” wrote a reviewer for the Crawley Observer in London.

Clifton himself said: "Burn The Floor is the show that ignited a spark in me and changed me forever as a performer.

“Through Broadway, West End and touring all over the world this show has ripped apart the rule book, revolutionised our genre and inspired and shaped me as the dancer I am today.”