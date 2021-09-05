Morrisons has combined two of the nation’s favourite takeaway foods in an ultimate pizza mashup.

Available now, Morrisons new Dirty Burger Pizza brings together the best bits of a truly indulgent burger on a 10 inch stonebaked pizza base.

Priced at just £2.89, the new Dirty Burger Pizza is perfect for sharing with friends as a treat on a night in.

It is topped with onion rings, smoky bacon, monterey jack cheese, spicy beef, jalapeños, dollops of Red’s dirty burger sauce and finished with a sprinkling of mozzarella cheese.

Morrisons Dirty Burger Pizza. (Morrisons)

Research conducted by YouGov earlier this year revealed that pizza is the most popular takeaway for under 24s, with almost a quarter (23%) saying it was their treat of choice.

Morrisons limited-edition Dirty Burger Pizza, will help customers enjoy their favourite treat, for a fraction of the cost of similar pizzas from other high street chains.

Leanne Cory, Pizza Buyer at Morrisons, said: “We know our customers love both burgers and pizzas and we’ve had loads of fun coming up with this new limited edition on our Market Street counter.

“At less than three pounds, all our customers can enjoy this delicious treat, even on a budget.”

To get your hands on the Dirty Burger Pizza you will need to be quick as it will only be available from Morrisons until Sunday 19th September.

For more information head to the Morrisons website.