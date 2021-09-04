Firefighters rescued a seagull that had got 'trapped in a lamp post' at Bridlington's Quay Road roundabout.
They were called to the scene at just after 4pm this afternoon and used a ladder platform to rescue the bird.
"Seagull released and has flown to safety," said a spokesperson for Humberside fire service.
